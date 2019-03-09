SUV Plows Into Median Barrier Just As Presidential Motorcade Passes In Opposite Direction (Updated)

We don't know if this was a malicious act, a case of distracted driving, or some other bizarre coincidence, but it highlights just how quickly things can go from nominal to emergency for the technology-laden Secret Service agents tasked with making sure the President makes it to his destination safely.

Even with all the preparation, these types of surprise events aren't all that uncommon. They seem to happen so fast that even a barrage of hastily aimed bullets may have a hard time stopping the threat in time if it is truly of a malicious nature. Hence the need for an ever more heavily armored, cacoon-like limousine to chauffeur the President around.

In the end, the passive protective measures afforded by the Presidential Limousine are there to thwart even the most unforeseen, fastest moving, and undefendable threats.

Update: 5:30pm PST—

According to this, the driver was trying to avoid hitting a slower car and this was the damage that was done. I have seen no official reports yet to confirm this, but the images look right based on what we see in the video:

