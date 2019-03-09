Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about old service revolvers, mysterious chaff clouds, geopolitics, saying goodbye to the Prowler, strategy—you know, no big whoop.
This week we dove deeper into the F-117 operating in the Middle East mystery and how it may relate to General Atomics' Avenger drone. We also took another look at the Pakistan-India flare-up and all the misinformation that has come with. News about the Blue Angels' upcoming transition to Super Hornets also stood out, but the biggest news came when the Air Force Research Lab and Kratos Defense unveiled the XQ-58A Valkyrie after its first flight. We also said goodbye to the EA-6B Prowler and its 60-year-old Grumman design lineage.
Still, there were many subjects we didn't get to. But it's not too late.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
We can talk about how China just showed off its DF-26 arsenal in a very Bond villain kind of way:
Or how about the fact that HH-60Gs in Alaska have these sweet skis that partially breakaway for fast-roping:
Then there is this little tidbit about the making of Crimson Tide:
But most importantly, check out this awesome shot of F-15Es trolling their carrier-based counterparts with a hook-down flyover of the TR!
Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's enjoy some pointed debate and have some laughs.
Let's get after it!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATEDPocket Force Of Stealthy Avenger Drones May Have Made Returning F-117s To Service UnnecessaryAvengers have flown over Syria and the secretive nature of who owns and operates the handful that have been delivered points to a clandestine program.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe EA-6B Prowler Has Been Retired, But Its Impact On Air Warfare Will Live On ForeverThe Grumman A-6 Intruder's design lineage has finally come to an end after six decades of flying.READ NOW
- RELATEDAir Force's Secretive XQ-58A Valkyrie Experimental Combat Drone Emerges After First FlightThe QX-58 may lead to a whole new class of highly-flexible and affordable unmanned combat air vehicles that could revolutionize how the USAF fights.READ NOW
- RELATEDBlue Angels To Get 18 Early Production Super Hornets And Revised Routine For 2021 SeasonThe Blue Angels' Super Hornet routine will be shorter and its maneuvers modified to reduce airframe fatigue and increase safety.READ NOW
- RELATEDWe Cut Through The Conflicting Claims And Misinformation Surrounding India's Strikes On PakistanThe two countries are still trading accusations and social media and poor reporting continue to perpetuate false claims. Here's what we know.READ NOW