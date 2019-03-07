You've Never Seen Photos Of Low Flying Military Planes As Up Close And Personal As This

"I have around 12 years of photography experience but approximately four years of capturing shots of aviation, which varies from low-level photography to night shoots, as well as press events. I don't tend to limit myself to a set niche within aviation.



I spend many hours on hills around the UK in the hope of photographing low-level aircraft, which are exhilarating when they pass by. There are a number of factors that assist in capturing a detailed close up shot of various aircraft under these unique circumstances, firstly is equipment. Long focal reach combined with a large sensor in the camera is a great help towards this. Obviously, anticipation and tracking of the aircraft is also a crucial skill set and it's not easy considering some aircraft are reaching approximately 400 knots when they blast by. If I am going for a close up detail shot, I tend to try and raise the shutter speed to ensure the capture is a success.

Also, the weather can help a great deal with factors such as available sunlight, wind, and rain, all of which can affect your shot somewhat. I like to try and vary my shots greatly during each pass, trying to capture movement and speed along with a scenic shot if possible and if the location allows."