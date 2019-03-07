We Cut Through The Conflicting Claims And Misinformation Surrounding India's Strikes On Pakistan

It’s been more than a week since a spike in tensions between India and Pakistan devolved into two days of aerial skirmishes over the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region, with an Indian pilot ending up briefly in Pakistani custody after his MiG-21 Bison got shot down. However, new satellite imagery has called India’s claims about their initial strikes on Pakistani territory into question. Beyond that, a host of other significant allegations from both countries remain unconfirmed, making it hard to say how the two nuclear-armed adversaries may or may not feel compelled to act going forward. In reporting between Mar. 5 and 6, 2019, Reuters used satellite imagery it had obtained from Planet Labs and other sources, along with photographs from individuals on the ground, to challenge the Indian government’s claims that strikes near the town of Balakot had destroyed a major site belonging to the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. Indian Mirage 2000 combat jets struck the area on Feb. 26, 2019.

The Planet Labs imagery from March 4, 2019, shows no clear evidence of bomb damage or strikes of any kind. The mountain-top site and the surrounding area looks virtually unchanged from the last image available through Google Earth, which is dated April 25, 2018.

There have been suggestions that dark spots on the main building might indicate that bombs pierced through the roof and that those holes have been patched up since the strikes. Minimal damage to buildings is often seen in strikes involving special low-collateral damage munitions where the intended target is a small group of opponents or even a single individual.

However, it’s highly questionable whether the imagery shows any damage at all and, even if it does, limited superficial damage doesn’t line up with official statements from the Indian government. India’s operation killed a large number of "terrorists, trainers, senior commanders," including a team preparing for new attacks in India, the country’s Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said in an official statement on Feb. 26, 2019. The Indian government has not given official details about the striking force, but unconfirmed Indian media reports have said that it included 12 Mirage 2000s, each carrying multiple Israeli-made SPICE 2,000-pound class stand-off glide bombs. Those same reports, all citing anonymous sources, claimed Jaish-e-Mohammed suffered between 200 and 300 casualties. The satellite imagery is simply incongruous with the extent of damage one would expect to see from such a large force striking such a small target. In addition, despite initial reports, India has not acknowledged strikes on any other targets in Pakistan proper or the areas of Kashmir under Pakistani control. The Pakistanis, for their part, have been consistent in their assertion that the Indian aircraft caused no significant damage and that the bombs that they did release failed to hit their targets. Pakistan’s military has released one set of pictures showing an purported bomb crater and other damage a relatively far distance from the Madrassa complex, but its questionable whether those actually show the impact of Indian ordnance. A photographer working for Reuters took pictures of another impact spot on the mountainside.

At the same time, it is possible that Jaish-e-Mohammed has concealed some casualties in some way and has threatened locals who dispute the Pakistani government’s claims about the strikes. This still doesn’t explain the lack of visible damage in the satellite imagery. It is worth noting that there were similar disputes between Indian and Pakistani authorities about the body count after an Indian raid across the Line of Control, which formally separates the areas of Jammu and Kashmir that India and Pakistan administer, in 2016. Indian media, again citing unnamed sources and without independent corroboration, has claimed that the country’s operation destroyed up to 80 percent of its targets and that Indian authorities have their own satellite imagery and other data to prove this. If India’s government does have this proof, they have so far declined to share it publicly. Questions about the actual scope and results of the strikes near Balakot only add to the confusing and conflicting reports regarding Pakistan’s retaliatory operation on Feb. 27, 2019. This resulted in an aerial skirmish where Pakistan claims it shot down two Indian combat jets and where India has claimed that it shot down a Pakistani F-16 Viper fighter jet. So far, there has only been hard evidence of Pakistan shooting down an Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison. The Pakistani government released images from the crash site and, more importantly captured the pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Indian officials say that Varthaman was pursuing a Pakistani F-16 and brought it down, reportedly with an R-73 heat-seeking missile, before getting shot down himself. Pakistan has denied this and said that its F-16s were not involved in its retaliatory operation at all. India has publicly presented a fragment of an AIM-120C-5 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-air Missile (AMRAAM) that it recovered after the aerial brawl. We do not know if this fragment was from a missile that a Pakistani F-16 fired at Varthaman, or any other Indian aircraft, or if it broke off from the Viper the Indian Wing Commander reportedly shot down.



But only Pakistan’s F-16s can carry this missile, proving that they were, at least, involved in the cross-border fighting in some fashion. The Indian claims in this regard have been credible enough for the U.S. government to begin investigating whether or not Pakistan violated the terms of the export control agreements on its F-16s and AIM-120s in its cross-border raid.

AP Photo/Manish Swarup Indian Air Force personnel show a fragment from an AIM-120C-5 during a press conference on Feb. 28, 2019.

It also remains unclear what, if anything, Pakistan hit in its own strikes on targets in the area of Jammu and Kashmir under Indian control. Pakistani authorities say they deliberately aimed away from any particular targets and that their primary intent was to demonstrate their capability to respond. India has disputed this, saying the bombs fell inside Indian military installations. But neither side claims the strikes resulted in any casualties on the ground. The two days of air raids and skirmishes have provoked a deluge of misleading or outright false reports on social media and from regional media outlets. Virtually all of the local reporting on the conflict has cited anonymous sources and often makes extraordinary claims that demand additional and substantial evidence to be believed. There is nothing so far to independently confirm the claims that Pakistani villagers lynched the pilots from the shot down F-16 because they thought they were Indian aviators or that an Indian Mi-17V5 helicopter that crashed was actually the victim of friendly fire. Indian authorities have even had to make a public announcement that Wing Commander Varthaman has no social media accounts. They also complied a list of imposters on various platforms.

Indian Air Force An Indian Air Force message alerting people to fake social media accounts posing as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

This sort of disputed reporting has extended well beyond the incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and Balakot, as well. On Mar. 5, 2019, Pakistani authorities released a video clip a maritime patrol plane had taken using an infrared camera the day before purportedly showing an Indian diesel electric submarine snorkeling close to the surface near Pakistan's territorial waters. The Indian Navy refused to address the claims directly, but implied that the Pakistani claims were false.