NASA Captured Two Jets' Supersonic Shockwaves Merging By Applying New Tech To An Old Idea

NASA's new camera system uses the so-called " Schlieren technique ," which is hardly new. German physicist August Toepler first came up with the concept in 1864. At its most basic, the concept involves using a high intensity light source and high quality lenses or mirrors to capture reflected light particles that end up disturbing "fluids" – including air – as a fast-moving object passes through them. The video below offers a more detailed explanation.

"I am ecstatic about how these images turned out," a J.T. Heineck, a scientist working on the AirBOS program out of NASA’s Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California, said in an official interview . "With this upgraded system, we have, by an order of magnitude, improved both the speed and quality of our imagery from previous research."

NASA released the image, and others from the same series of tests using the new airborne camera system, on Mar. 5, 2019 . A Beechcraft B-200 King Air carrying the improved imagery equipment had taken the shots of two T-38 Talon jet trainer aircraft as part of the fourth phase of the Air-to-Air Background Oriented Schlieren program, or AirBOS . The planes had flown the missions from the Armstrong Flight Research Center, which is situated within Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has used an upgraded aerial camera system to take the first air-to-air picture of the supersonic shockwaves from two different planes interacting with each other. NASA will use this same system to gather data to support the development of the experimental X-59A Quiet Supersonic Transport , or QueSST, and for future research into aircraft flying faster than the speed of sound.

One of the applications of this kind of photograph has been to capture supersonic shockwaves to better understand how they form and then interact with an aircraft and their surroundings. To do this requires a plane carrying the camera to fly in a very specific position at exactly the right moment as another one goes screaming by faster than the speed of sound. The product of more than a decade of research and development, the cameras NASA used in these latest flights is higher fidelity and can capture images faster, making it easier to grab a shot a the desired moment. The new system can also capture three times more data than previous types. It only takes a day to install the cameras in the B-200, rather than a week or more with either earlier systems, reducing the time it takes to schedule flying experiments.

NASA Two of NASA's Beechcraft B-200 King Air aircraft, including N7NA, which had gondola underneath the fuselage for oversized sensors and instruments.

But even then the process isn't exactly simple, especially if you're trying to capture pictures within the relatively short window as the planes go from transonic to supersonic speed. Being able to grab a photo of two planes flying in formation close together is even more complicated and air-to-air photography can already be complex, in general. NASA says that getting the image of the pair of T-38s required the B-200 to fly an orbit at 30,000 feet and come around to the exact right heading just as the two jets flew their own route 2,000 feet below. The new cameras are digital, but the high resolution images they grab at 1,400 frames per second – more than 20 times the fastest setting on many personal cameras – can fill up the system's available memory in just three seconds.

NASA Another image of the two T-38s from the same AirBOS test, showing the planes flying too far apart for their shockwaves to meet.

NASA A solo shot of a T-38 that NASA took with the new AirBOS camera system.