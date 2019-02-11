Royal Navy Wants Amphibious Ships That Looks Just Like Secretive U.S. Spec Ops Mothership

The United Kingdom is developing a Future Littoral Strike Ship concept for the Royal Navy, which looks almost identical to the U.S. Navy’s secretive M/V Ocean Trader special operations mothership. The War Zone has been first to report on various sightings and new information regarding this ship in recent years. However, the British vessel's mission would be to support a broader array of operations, including crisis response and disaster relief, as part of an ambitious plan to reinvigorate the country’s amphibious capabilities. U.K. Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the Future Littoral Strike Ship (FLSS) plan, as well as associated amphibious developments, in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank on Feb. 11, 2019. Royal Navy Admiral Sir Philip Jones then Tweeted out additional information, along with concept art of the proposed ship. A new “multi-million-pound Transformation Fund” is paying for the FLSS program among other initiatives, according to Williamson.

“[We are] investing now to develop a new Littoral Strike Ship concept. And, if successful, we will look to dramatically accelerate their delivery,” Williamson said in his speech. “These globally deployable, multi-role vessels would be able to conduct a wide range of operations, from crisis support to war-fighting.”

“By accelerating the Future Littoral Strike Ship development via the Transformation Fund, we have the chance for more rapid introduction of this valuable capability into the Fleet, significantly enhancing our ability to act in support of Defence & cross-government objectives,” Jones posted on Twitter. “Designed to support the unique capabilities of @RoyalMarines Future Commando Force, FLSS offer a dramatic increase in the range, mass & lethality of forces that can be projected from sea to land, delivering decisive military effect anywhere in the world, at a time of our choosing,” he continued.

The ship Jones’ social media post depicts as representative of the FLSS concept is a dead ringer for the aforementioned Ocean Trader. Danish shipbuilder Odense Steel Shipyard originally built this ship in 2011 as a roll-on/roll-off cargo ferry, derived, at least in part, from a design from German shipbuilder Flensburger Schiffbau. In 2014, the ship, previously known as the Maersk Line’s M/V Craigside, arrived at BAE Systems’ shipyards in Mobile, Alabama for conversion into what the Navy described as a “Maritime Support Vessel.” What this actually meant was gutting the vessel, which displaces some 30,000 tons, and rebuilding it as a special operations sea base. The result of the $143 million-dollar conversion was dramatic. Ocean Trader has living quarters that can support up to around 200 special operators at a time and can operate independently for up to 45 days. It can use a ramp at the stern to quickly load and unload vehicles and other cargo in ports or to floating barges. It also has a spacious forward flight deck able to support large helicopters and hangars big enough to hold at least two of them internally. On the starboard side, there are four hangars capable of launching various small craft, including stealthy speedboats. The ship also received substantial communications and data sharing upgrades, has the ability to launch and recover smaller drones, and much more, all of which you can read about in more detail here and here.

David Kozdron M/V Ocean Trader with three of the four hangars on the starboard side open showing stealthy special operations Combatant Craft Assaults (CCA)

“They [the FLSS] would support our Future Commando Force,” Williamson added, referring to a separate plan to restructure the Royal Marines. “Our world-renowned Royal Marines – they’ll be forward deployed, at exceptionally high readiness, and able to respond at a moment’s notice bringing the fight from sea to land.” In April 2017, First Sea Lord Jones first announced the overhaul of the Royal Marines, the bulk of which are presently situated within its 3 Commando Brigade, which included a planned ability to deploy specialized “Maritime Operations Commando” task forces in the future. A ship configured along the lines of Ocean Trader would be a logical and cost-effective choice to support this sort of rapid response force and enable it to use both helicopters and small landing craft to get ashore in the absence of readily accessible port facilities. In 2016, Canada’s Irving Shipbuilding pitched another conversion of a roll-on/roll-off ship similar to Flensburger's designs, known as the Maritime Support Ship, which was primarily geared toward humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions. The general proposed configuration is also similar to the one BAE delivered to the Navy. Irving said the total cost to the Canadian government would be less than $250 million per ship, making the concept especially attractive as a low-cost option for lower-risk missions.

Irving Shipbuilding Irving Shipbuilding's proposal for a Maritime Support Ship that is similar in many respects to BAE Systems' conversion of the M/V Ocean Trader.

Acquiring an FLSS using BAE Systems’ conversion concept for Flensburger’s designs also makes good sense for the United Kingdom, specifically, which has had access to smaller ships of a similar design known as the Point-class through a Private Finance Initiative since 2002. Flensburger built four of the six ships in this class, while Harland & Wolff in Northern Ireland built the other two. The U.K. Ministry of Defense then signed a deal with Foreland Shipping that it could call upon these vessels as contractor-operated naval auxiliaries in times of need, but that the company can otherwise operate them commercially. It is possible that the United Kingdom might outright purchase any of the four remaining Point-class ships that it has under contract and convert them into the FLSS configuration. These vessels, which are similar to Ocean Trader displacement and configuration before its conversion, may require more extensive and costly modifications than Ocean Trader due to the broader mission set the U.K. Ministry of Defense has in mind and some slight differences in their design. But depending on the modularity of the conversion, whatever the exact base ship design turns out to be, the Royal Navy might be able to readily reconfigure the vessel between various combat and non-combat missions. This would give the Royal Navy a more flexible platform, for a relatively low price compared to a more traditional amphibious ship.

Crown Copyright The Point-class M/V Hartland Point carries British military vehicles and equipment in support of the Response Force Task Group deployment in 2012.

The Point-class ships have already previously served as elements of the Royal Navy-led very-high readiness Joint Expeditionary Force (Maritime), previously known as the Response Force Task Group, but only in the general cargo carrying role. The flagship of these task forces, however, had previously been the helicopter carrier HMS Ocean. The United Kingdom officially decommissioned Ocean in 2018 and sold her to Brazil. Since then, the Royal Marines have had to rely on the Royal Navy’s two Albion-class landing platform docks and the three Bay-class landing ships. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), a civilian mariner service akin to the U.S. Military Sealift Command, operates the latter ships.

Crown Copyright From left to right, HMS Albion, the at-sea replenishment ship RFA Fort Rosalie, and HMS Ocean.

“Our vision is for these ships [the FLSS] to form part of 2 Littoral Strike Groups complete with escorts, support vessels, and helicopters,” Defense Secretary Williamson explained in his speech at RUSI. “One would be based East of Suez in the Indo-Pacific and one based West of Suez in the Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Baltic.” What Williamson is describing is a lower-end task force for less demanding missions that don't require larger Joint Expeditionary Force (Maritime) task forces, which could include the Royal Navy's new supercarrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, and her sister HMS Prince of Wales, in the future. During those missions, the carriers could carry a "Littoral Maneuver" force also consisting of Royal Marines and helicopters.