This Test Force Highlight Video Shows The B-2 Spirit As You've Never Seen It Before

As the video notes, at its peak, the B-2 test program involved over 2,000 dedicated people, six B-2s, and a C-135 avionics testbed. It completed over 23,600 individual test points that occurred over 989 missions and 5,242 flight test hours. In the end, all this work was done for just 21 airframes, but to this very day, the small fleet of B-2s is considered a national treasure and linchpin of national security that is capable of executing a surprisingly wide array of missions. These include nuclear and conventional strike missions .

The video's timing is somewhat topical as America's next stealth bomber's Combined Test Force is already spinning up. Its job will not be easy. Even though thirty years of technological development and knowledge gained from operating the B-2 have helped, the B-21 Raider will have a fairly compressed testing schedule. The advanced stealth jet is slated to enter service in the middle of the coming decade when it will also begin to replace B-2s and B-1s at a steady pace into the 2030s.

With that in mind, it's good to remember those who blazed the stealth bomber trail and how they did it. It's also worth noting that the B-2's own development continues till this very day with the 72nd Test and Evaluation Squadron playing a central role in those efforts.

Maybe what becomes most clear when watching the test montage video is that the B-2 still looks totally alien even after plowing the skies for 30 years. In fact, the plane remains so technologically sensitive that even disposing of it will be a major logistical undertaking.

Thankfully, we still have years to marvel at the B-2 before she heads to the boneyard or meets the scrapper's blade.

