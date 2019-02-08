Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about Night Stalker choppers, Russian super weapons of the Cold War, geopolitics, F-15Xs, strategy—you know, no big whoop.
This was one heck of a week here at The War Zone. We had an exclusive update on the F-15X, a procurement initiative that has materialized exactly as we said it. We also exposed what is appearing more and more like a genuine highly-secretive superweapon that Russia was testing in the 1980s. But above all else, this week was dominated by the sudden appearance of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment over Downtown Los Angeles and Long Beach. In between, we talked about yellow submarines, secret MiG adversary squadrons, pocket-sized drones, and much more.
Still, there were many subjects we didn't get to. But it's not too late.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about Pro Publica's incredibly in-depth piece on the Navy's tragic ship collisions:
Or we can all marvel at Qatar's new Rafales' paint scheme:
Giving Dan Crenshaw proper attention for his insanely on point eyepatch game is also a must:
Then again, maybe this Tornado flyby is all that really matters:
Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's enjoy some pointed debate and have some laughs.
Let's get after it!
