Behold These Incredible New Images Of Dutch F-35s Soaring Over California 

In mid-January, I was invited to come over to the US (I live in the Netherlands) to do photo chase work during tests that I will not explain any further. During the flights that we did, we had some time to do some extra photo setups and this resulted in a large batch of new F-35 images of which I am quite pleased with. All of these shots where not pre-briefed, something I would absolutely do on normal photo flights, but not this time since I wasn’t sure how much time I would have for fancy photos and since I took off from Tucson, Arizona in an F-16 and the F-35s were flying out of Edwards Air Force Base in California.

The Netherlands Air Force has a detachment of 10 F-16s under the 148th Fighter Squadron/162nd Fighter Wing of the Arizona Air National Guard.

Once airborne, we met up with the F-35s in the airspace surrounding Edwards AFB.