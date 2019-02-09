What Sanctions? Kim Jong Un Gets Another New Limo, This Time An S600 Mercedes-Maybach

Flaunting these vehicles is an obvious act of defiance for the North Korean regime, which is an international pariah, but has developed an elaborate network of foreign contacts, shell companies, and illicit enterprises around the world to skirt sanctions and continue to function despite foreign pressure. The regime deliberately allowed state news crews to film Kim and his new car ahead of his upcoming second summit with Trump, where the issue of relaxing sanctions is set to be a hot topic.

As for the new cars themselves, it's not clear how many Mercedes are in the North Korean government fleet at present. At least a pair of S600s reported arrived in the country in 2009 and went into service in 2010. Two years later, another handful in a different configuration appeared at a military parade in Pyongyang. Yet another lot emerged between 2013 and 2014, again in configurations different from the other vehicles.

In 2015, a panel of experts investigating sanctions violations for the United Nations Security Council reported that the second set of S600s were not actually Pullman guards, but had been armored by an unspecified North American company before making their way to North Korea. The third pair was also not factory standard, with "body characteristics suggest that these vehicles are not Pullman versions of the S-class vehicles but were modified by a third-party."