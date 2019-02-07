You Have To See This Crazy Photo Of A Night Stalker MH-6 Dropping Commandos On Long Beach

As for what unit the special operators hitching a ride of the Little Bird belong to, we can't say for certain. But their quad-tube night-vision goggles, HK416 rifles, and attire seem to point to SEAL Team Six, also known as DEVGRU. Being the Navy's top counter-terrorism unit, and considering the port setting that last night's drills took place in, this really wouldn't be much of a surprise.

It's also worth noting that the Little Bird appears to have some sort of nose art right above their FLIR sensor, although we can't make out exactly what it depicts.

The Night Stalkers and special operators are slated to continue with their training around the Los Angeles area through Saturday, and considering the amazing visuals that have come out of the exercise so far, this probably won't be our last report on the topic!

A hat tip to @chairmanhao19 for giving us a heads up about this awesome image.

