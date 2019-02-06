Watch Night Stalker Choppers Descend In Unison Into Small Parking Lot Near Staples Center

Another night, another round of special operations exercises in the Downtown Los Angeles area (read all about this unique training here ), with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment , better known as the Night Stalkers, providing transportation for special operators in their heavily modified MH-6 Little Bird and MH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. Last evening marked the second night of this exercise, so local citizens and news stations were far more aware of what to expect. As a result, news choppers were listening closely to the radio and combing the city for some rare real-world blockbuster movie-like action. They were quite successful in their hunt, which resulted in some awesome video. One clip, in particular, is especially awe-inspiring.

While Monday's most amazing clip of the spec ops helicopter action featured blacked-out Little Birds buzzing down city streets at treetop level, on Tuesday night, the Night Stalkers and their counter-terrorism special operations passengers seemed to focus on areas around two high-profile sporting venues—Staples Center and Dodger Stadium—executing operations around both locales with a pair of MH-60s and the usual quartet of MH-6s.

The best video available looks like it could have come right out of a Jerry Bruckheimer movie. It shows a formation of the helicopters descending past the Staples Center and into a small parking lot nearby where special operators quickly run out, strap on the MH-6's planks and fill a MH-60's cabin, and then take off again.

Here are two versions of the video. The Twitter version is higher definition, but if you can't access it the youtube version is also posted below: