Navy's Sea Hunter Drone Ship Has Sailed Autonomously To Hawaii And Back Amid Talk Of New Roles

The U.S. Navy’s Sea Hunter unmanned surface vessel has become the first ship of any description to ever sail from San Diego, California to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and back without the need of a crew for navigation and steering. It’s a significant milestone for this particular vessel and its future cousins, which the service has primarily been developing as anti-submarine warfare platforms, but could also provide electronic warfare support and acting as decoys to help shield friendly forces. Defense contractor Leidos, which is leading the Sea Hunter project for the Navy, announced the achievement in a press release on Jan. 31, 2019. The notice did not say when the trimaran craft, formally known as the Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MDUSV), had left from or returned to San Diego, a round trip of more than 5,200 miles. Previous reports noted that the vessel had first arrived at Pearl Harbor on Oct. 31, 2018.

“The Sea Hunter program is leading the world in unmanned, fully autonomous naval ship design and production,” Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group President, said in the press release. “The recent long-range mission is the first of its kind and demonstrates to the U.S. Navy that autonomy technology is ready to move from the developmental and experimental stages to advanced mission testing.” The MDUSV did have a manned escort throughout the voyages. Personnel did board Sea Hunter at times to check the ship’s electronics and propulsion system, but Leidos did not say whether or not any repairs were necessary during any of the transits.

USN Sea Hunter in Hawaii in October 2018.

In 2016, Oregon Iron Works, now called Vigor Works, built Sea Hunter for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which initially called it the Anti-submarine warfare Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV). In January 2018, DARPA turned the vessel over to the Office of Naval Research. Leidos originally built the navigation system for the vessel, but has now taken over responsibility for the entire program. The Virginia-headquartered firm is now on contract to build a second MDUSV, known tentatively as Sea Hunter II. The Navy is still developing its plans for how might employ these unmanned vessels in the future. In an interview with Breaking Defense on the sidelines of the annual Surface Navy Association’s main annual conference in January 2019, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral John Neagley, the service’s Program Executive Officer for Unmanned & Small Combatants, offered some new details about the roles and missions for the future MDUSVs. “Part of the value of having unmanned surface vehicles is you can get capacity at a lower cost,” he explained to Breaking Defense. As it stands now, the Navy is primarily looking to use the Sea Hunters, or similarly sized unmanned vessels, as scouts and decoys, packed with sensors and electronic warfare systems as part of a concept the service is calling “Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare.”

DARPA Sea Hunter prior to its formal transfer from DARPA to the Navy.