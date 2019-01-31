Video Surfaces Of Russian Su-27 Making Aggressive Turn Into U.S. F-15 During Intercept

A video has quickly made its way around Russian social media showing a Russian Su-27 Flanker flying between a USAF F-15C Eagle and another aircraft during an intercept mission, with the Su-27 turning then directly into the F-15 at very close range in an attempt to 'push it away' from the aircraft it was escorting.

It isn't clear exactly what the circumstances are that led to the intercept or where it occurred, although the F-15C appears to be from the 493rd 'Grim Reapers' Fighter Squadron based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. The unit has a heavy presence throughout Europe and regularly provides aircraft for NATO's air policing duties in the Baltic region.