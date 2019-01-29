The USMC Already Wants To Up-Gun Its New Amphibious Combat Vehicle With A 30mm Cannon

Another turret that’s ready to go that the Marines could take advantage of is the one the Army already has in service on the Stryker Dragoon variant. The primary armament, in this case, is also the XM813 30mm cannon. In 2018, General Dynamics Land Systems unveiled a further refined version of that design, as well.

But any of these options would be a big improvement over the ACV’s basic armament of a single .50 caliber machine gun or 40mm grenade launcher in a remote weapon station turret. This initial configuration actually represents something of a loss of firepower compared to the Marine Corps’ older AAVs. These larger vehicles have a manned turret with a single .50 caliber machine gun and a 40mm automatic grenade launcher.

Whatever they choose, the Marines will have to pick a turret that does not upset the balance of the vehicle on land and on the water. It will be important to select a design that doesn't add undue weight to the vehicle overall and reduce its mobility, which the Marines say is a major benefit of the ACV over the service's existing fully tracked Assault Amphibious Vehicles. This could push the service to adopt a lower profile, unmanned turret, such as the HitFist OWS.

The turret on the Marine Corps' present AAVs with the .50 caliber machine gun at left and the 40mm automatic grenade launcher at right.

It is also important to note that the Marines have no plans to up-gun all of their ACVs with the new weapon. The contracting announcement says the service is interested in buying 150 ACV-30s, as well as 39 ACV-R and 29 ACV-C vehicles.

It is not clear whether the purchase of any of these variants will be part of the Marines’ initial ACV contract with BAE and Iveco, which contains options that the service could exercise to buy more than 200 vehicles in total. The first unit to get the ACVs, the 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, is supposed to reach initial operational capability with the vehicles in 2020.

Recent reports say the Marines are interested in eventually buying more than 700 ACVs of all types to replace the bulk of its more than 900 AAVs. The Marine Corps’ budget request for the 2020 Fiscal Year, which is due out at the end of this month or the beginning of February 2019, is likely to have more details about the exact numbers of each variant the service is looking to buy and over what timeframe.

What is clear is that the Marine's amphibious battalions are set to get a significant boost in firepower in the coming years.

