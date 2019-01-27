Watch This C-130J Make An Incredible Flare-Popping Musical Flyover Of Sydney For Australia Day

Historically, when it comes to flyovers, the Royal Australian Air Force is tough to beat. Their F-111s were famous for their amazing 'dump and burn' maneuvers and since their retirement, the other aircraft in the RAAF's stable have increasingly pushed the envelope to fill the void, often times with spectacular results. Case in point, this gorgeous and incredibly well-timed flyover of Sydney Harbor for Australia Day, in which a RAAF C-130J dumps a huge string of flares in an arching pattern right at the crescendo of the Edvard Grieg's booming "In the Hall of the Mountain King" with the iconic Sydney Opera House sitting in the foreground.

There couldn't have been a better soundtrack or setting for this dramatic and memorable moment: