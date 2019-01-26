Dramatic Video Of Russian Tu-22M3 Crash Landing In Bad Weather Emerges

The video is a reminder of the perils of operating in the bad weather conditions that permeate the Arctic region, an area that has become increasingly strategic in recent years.

This incident, and another that occurred just four days before over the Sea of Japan, where a pair of Su-34s collided, killing at least two of the crewmen onboard, remain under investigation. The crashes come at a time of unprecedented Russian military aviation activity across its territory and especially in the Arctic region.

The Tu-22M3 Backfire works primarily as a maritime strike and bomber asset for the Russian military. An updated version is being produced under the Tu-22M3M designation that has almost all of its avionics upgraded along with other smaller enhancements. Roughly 30 out of 60 aircraft will receive this deep upgrade. The primary weapon of the Tu-22M3M is the Kh-32 high-supersonic anti-ship cruise missile. Largely referred to as 'carrier killers,' the Backfires continue to pose a standoff range threat to ships operating within hundreds of miles of their positions.