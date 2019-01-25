Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about space-launch motherships, tiny submachine guns, geopolitics, Airwolf, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

We had some big news items this week. Russia's unmanned combat air vehicle breaking cover was a huge deal and the decaying situation in Venezuela is looking more and more like a breeding ground for another proxy squabble between the U.S. and Russia. We also tackled some fun topics, including shadowy space-launch motherships, aggressor jet paint jobs, tiny submachine guns, and most important, we celebrated Airwolf's 35th birthday

Still, there were many stories we didn't get to. But it's not too late.

Welcome to Bunker Talk!

We can discuss the fact that Boeing just delivered their still very much imperfect tanker to the USAF:

Or we can talk about the fact that the RAF will soon retire the Tornado.

How about this pic showing just how huge the T-14 Armata tank is?

Then again, maybe we should just sit back and watch the 1st Cav make things go bang!

Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's enjoy some pointed debate and have some laughs.

Let's get after it!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

