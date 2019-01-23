If The U.S. Has To Pull Its Diplomats Out Of Venezuela, Here's How They Would Do It

Venezuela is in the midst of major civil unrest following the decision by the President of the country’s National Assembly, Juan Guaido, to declare himself the new Interim President of Venezuela. The United States, among others, has recognized Guaido, creating a standoff of sorts with the regime of the country’s embattled President Nicolás Maduro. While the chances for a major military intervention still seem low, the U.S. military could find itself deploying forces to the country soon in order to help U.S. diplomats and other American nationals evacuate or to provide additional security at diplomatic and other U.S. government facilities. On Jan. 23, 2019, Guaido made his announcement in front of throngs of supporters in Caracas who had turned out to protest Maduro’s government, which is widely seen as responsible for a protracted and widespread economic crisis that has led to shortages of food and other basic necessities in recent years. Maduro began his second term earlier this month after winning an election in 2018 that many observers said was neither free nor fair.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration, which have been vocal critics of the increasingly dictatorial Venezuelan leader, were quick to announce their support for the new interim president. Canada and nearly a dozen Central and South American countries have followed suit in recognizing Guaido, so far.

“In its role as the only legitimate branch of government duly elected by the Venezuelan people, the National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate, and the office of the presidency therefore vacant,” Trump said in a statement on Jan. 23, 2019. “The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law.”

Bolivia, Cuba, and Mexico have expressed continued support for Maduro, as have lawmakers in his major foreign ally, Russia. Turkey, whose own President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan routinely faces international criticism for undemocratic policies, has also reportedly sided with the embattled Venezuelan leader. Maduro, unsurprisingly, has denounced Guaido’s decision and his foreign supporters, especially the United States, and has ordered all U.S. diplomats and staff out of the country within 72 hours. The Venezuelan president has long accused the United States of actively conspiring to overthrow his government without providing any hard evidence to support those claims. In August 2018, he survived an assassination attempt involving explosive-laden drones, which he promptly blamed on the United States, as well as its major regional ally Colombia, which has also been a vocal critic of his regime.

Rayner Pena/Picture-Alliance/DPA/AP Images Venezuelan security forces work to disperse protestors in Caracas on Jan. 23, 2019.

However, Guaido says that any orders or directives coming from Maduro are no longer legitimate and has said American government officials are welcome to stay. With government security forces loyal to Maduro trying to violently disperse protestors and other reports of domestic upheaval, the U.S. government could easily decide to draw down its diplomatic staff or otherwise help American nationals evacuate to safety. At the same time, it could deploy additional troops to bolster security at facilities where any U.S. personnel remain in place. We have reached out to State already for more information about the steps it is taking, but have not received a response at the time of writing. CNN has reported that the Department has no plans to evacuate its personnel from the country at present since the U.S.-recognized president has not asked them to leave.

Google Earth A satellite image of the US Embassy compound in Caracas.

This will automatically put those individuals in a riskier situation given that a significant portion of Venezuela's security forces remain loyal to Maduro at this point and could end up under orders to more forcefully eject American diplomats, or decide to take matters into their own hands if the situation worsens. Venezuelan troops and police might also look to harass their families or other U.S. citizens in the country, concerns that the U.S. also used to justify its military intervention into Panama in 1989. But absent any direct order from Trump to the Pentagon to intervene militarily in the crisis, something he has floated publicly in the past, the U.S. State Department will remain the lead agency for any such security decisions in the country. As such, State would be the one to first request any support for an evacuation or additional security from the Department of Defense.

If the security situation were to devolve to a particularly precarious point, the State Department could look to employ its own fleet of light aircraft or chartered commercial airplanes to get U.S. government employees and American citizens out of the country first. It could similarly deploy additional Diplomatic Security Service personnel to guard the Embassy in Caracas and any other diplomatic facilities in Venezuela.

State Department A member of the Diplomatic Security Service runs around a corner during a training exercise in 2017.

State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, better known as INL, has a significant presence in neighboring Colombia, too, to support counter-narcotics activities. As such, the Department might already have assets, including light aircraft, well-positioned to help. Long-standing relations between the U.S. and Colombia, including major defense and security ties, as well as the latter country's opposition to Maduro, would make it a likely staging ground for any contingency response. Unfortunately, State is one of a number of U.S. government departments that are currently operating in a limited capacity due to a partial government shutdown. This could potentially limit the response forces it can deploy itself and how readily it might be able to hire contractors to provide additional support.

State Department A map showing INL's operating locations and forward deployed aircraft in Colombia as of 2013. The number and location of these sites may have changed since then, but INL still has a major presence in the country.

Whether not State has already requested any support from the Pentagon, the U.S. military is certainly standing by to provide support, if necessary, as well. In the aftermath of the infamous attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya in 2012, the U.S. military instituted an over-arching contingency response plan known as Operation New Normal. U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) would have to have its own additional regional plans in place to carry out crisis response missions in Central and South America. At the time of writing, SOUTHCOM had not yet responded to our queries about how the command might be responding or preparing to respond to the new developments in Venezuela. One of the most common U.S. military responses to situations such as the one still developing in Venezuela is to deploy members of one of the Marine Corps’ Fleet Antiterrorism Security Teams, or FAST Companies. These units already have a long-standing relationship with the State Department and offer a readily scalable and rapidly deployable additional security force for Embassies and other diplomatic sites.

USMC FAST Company Marines in Europe demonstrate their riot control capabilities.