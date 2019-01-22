Sig Sauer's Tiny Copperhead Submachine Gun Looks Made For the U.S. Army's Requirements

These are notably among the core demands the U.S. Army has laid out for its Sub Compact Weapon (SCW) program. The service is looking to acquire as many as 1,000 guns for personal security details guarding senior officers and other “high risk personnel” in dangerous areas.

The Army wants a gun that is 15 inches long or less with the stock in the collapsed position, has a barrel no longer than five-and-a-half inches, and weighs under seven pounds. The Copperhead meets all of these requirements with a lot of room to spare, as well as the service’s demands for certain features, including a collapsible stock rather than a folding one. You can find the full details about the SCW program’s publicly known requirements here.

The MPX had already seemed like a leading contender given the gun’s existing features and the U.S. military’s growing interest in the weapon, as well as the MCX rifle series. In July 2018, the Army hired Sig Sauer to provide a variety of weapons, including MPX and MCX types, as part of a large order for American special operators, other unnamed U.S. government agencies, and unspecified foreign allies.

Copperhead, or a further version thereof, was almost certainly Sig Sauer’s final submission the SCW program, which should already in the process of evaluating the various entrants. That’s not to say it won’t still face competition from some of the other entrants. The Czech EVO 3 Micro is heavier and has a longer barrel and overall lengths, but still meets the Army’s requirements.