Airwolf Pretty Much Shaped My Life And It Turns 35 Years Old Today

All these elements, including the great character Domonique Santini, who would now be an AARP icon, played by the late and great Ernest Borgnine, were greater than the sum of their parts. While the overall plot of Airwolf sounds like a someone's mid-1980s cocaine-addled fever dream, it worked more than it didn't. And even though it had plenty of cheesy moments and some really uneven acting, just like most shows of the era, it really did take you to another place that not many shows of the time went. One steeped in espionage, secret bases, special operations raids, super weaponry, rogue intel agencies, a thankless government, terrorism, Cold War intrigue, and mercenaries. And yes, aircraft, lots of cool aircraft and exciting flying, all on a relatively minuscule budget by today's standards.

With all this in mind, it's abundantly clear how this show influenced my interests so heavily growing up. My curiosity in regards to these topics never died and spurred me to write about them in-depth later in life. As such, Airwolf is partially to thank, or to blame depending on your perspective, for this site. And I am not alone. I know many people, from pilots to engineers, who were also really influenced by this show.

So, although it may just be a stupid short-run action show that is too cheesy to watch now for many, for others it was much more than that or just shallow nostalgia. It was oddly inspirational and left us wanting to know and experience more. In retrospect, that is as a good a measure of success for a TV show than Nielson ratings or good critical reviews.

Happy Birthday to The Lady, 35 years old today.

