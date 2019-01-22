Israel Hits Mock Missile With Arrow 3 Interceptor Days After Iran Fires A Rocket At It From Syria

“This successful test provides confidence in Israel's capability to protect itself from existing threats in the region.” U.S. Air Force General Samuel Greaves, the present director of MDA, said in another press release . “We are committed to assisting the government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defense capability against emerging threats.”

“The success of this test presents an important milestone in the operational capabilities of the State of Israel in defending itself against current and future existential threats,” Israel’s Defense said in a statement .

The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), together with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), launched the Arrow 3 from Palmachim Air Base in Central Israel against a mock ballistic missile on Jan. 22, 2019 . The Israeli Air Force (IAF) and the missile defense system's manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) were also involved in the test.

Israel, in cooperation with the United States, has conducted a new test of its Arrow 3 ballistic missile defense system. Though both countries said this was a long-planned event, it is hard not to see it, at least in part, as a signal to Iran, which Israeli authorities blamed for a recent rocket launch at their territory from Syria. The Iranians also failed to put a satellite into orbit earlier in January 2019 , a launch the U.S. and Israeli governments condemned as a cover for the development of long-range ballistic missiles.

The complete system uses the Green Pine family of active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars to spot and track threats. The U.S. military also operates an AN/TPY-2 missile defense radar in Israel and information from that sensor almost certainly feeds into Israel’s own missile defense network. It's rumored that the United States also feeds relevant information to Israel from other sensors, including the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) early warning satellites.

Arrow 3 represents the uppermost tier of Israel’s layered missile defenses and can reportedly engage any time of ballistic missile, including higher- and faster-flying intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM). The interceptor carries a kinetic kill vehicle that is supposed to physically smash into an incoming threat above the earth’s atmosphere, thereby destroying it before it can pose a danger to anyone on the ground.

The interceptor builds on the experience of the previous Arrow 2, which is not capable of exoatmospheric intercepts. Israel has also received significant funding and other assistance from the United States to develop the Arrow series since the 1980s. American firm Boeing has been directly involved with the work on the Arrow 3. Arrow 3 entered operational service in January 2017 and the system shot down a Syrian surface-to-air missile some three months later. The Israelis have continued to refine and test the system since then.

MDA A graphic showing the sequence of an Arrow intercepting a target during an earlier test.