Nellis AFB Wing Boss Talks To Us About His Novel Aggressor Paint Job Facebook Contest And More

A new aggressor paint scheme is bound to grab the attention of the military aviation community. They are always covered closely here at The War Zone. In recent years, both the Air Force and the Navy have put out stunning new paint jobs, many of which closely replicate the schemes worn by potentially hostile fighter jets that America's front-line pilots could face in combat zones overseas. Sometimes these paint jobs emerge out of nowhere, other times they are rumored to be in the works. But never before has one been chosen from a structured crowd-sourcing contest on social media, at least until now.

This is exactly what Brigadier General Robert Novotny did on his Facebook account over the last couple of months. Instead of internally developing a new scheme for one of the 64th Aggressor Squadron's Block 32 F-16C/D Vipers, he co-opted his followers on Facebook and ran what ended up being a totally unconventional, but highly successful and engaging interactive contest. This resulted in an exciting new look for one of the squadron's aggressor jets, and one that is ripped from the flight line of one of America's most prominent adversaries. The War Zone did an article about the contest as it was unfolding, which serves as a good primer on the topic which you can read in full here.