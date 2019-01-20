USS Kearsarge Transits The Suez Canal With Anti-Drone Buggies Keeping Watch On Deck

But for now, the Modi jammer and upgraded FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired missiles are what the Marines are working with for small drone defenses during these types of operations. As the threat continues to evolve and becomes far more complex and voluminous , this will all change.

Beyond adding solid-state laser capability, which is already being pursued on multiple fronts, LMADIS is set to become a piece in a larger counter-UAS and low-flying air defense capability in the form of the Marine Corps' Ground-Based Air Defense (GBAD) program. This will integrate LMADIS systems onto the Oshkosh MATV Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) as well as Coyote anti-drone drones, and a M230LF 30mm cannon, into one package. This concept takes LMADIS to the next level, giving it multiple hard-kill options and a platform that is more adaptable to different situations and combat environments. Considering that LMADIS is envisioned to be used with highly mobile Marines operating on land, adding an armored and more capable variation of the concept will be a welcome addition.

These systems are just part of an expanded ecosystem of weapons that aim to revitalize the U.S. military's waning short-range air defense (SHORAD) capability that has languished for decades. You can read all about this reality in this past feature of ours.

Strapping down vehicles to a ship's deck in order to provide point air defense capabilities isn't exactly new even in this day and age of highly integrated weapon systems. Recently, Egypt took a relatively novel albeit austere approach to arming their French-built Mistral-class amphibious assault ships against low-flying airborne threats. They tied down U.S.-built Avenger air defense systems to their decks.