Here's The List Of Studies The Military's Secretive UFO Program Funded, Some Were Junk

In addition, there is at least one instance where the work that DIA, or Bigelow acting on their behalf, agreed to fund is especially suspect. Robert Baker’s GravWave company supplied AATIP with a report on high-frequency gravitational waves (HFGW). However, a 2008 report from the JASON group, a collective of expert scientists who advises the U.S. government, questioned the very scientific grounding of separate work Baker had done for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on this topic.

“The proposed applications of the science of HFGW are fundamentally wrong,” the JASON review said of Baker’s work. “No foreign threat in HFGW is credible.”

With all of this in mind, the newly released list of reports that AATIP funded paints a newly complex picture of the organization and its research efforts. It also further calls into question what its exact objectives were and how focused its work was in meeting those goals – or not.

Hal Puthoff and Luis Elizondo both have gone on to work for the To The Stars Academy, which former Blink 182 front man-turned-UFO enthusiast Tom DeLonge founded in 2015. This private enterprise is continuing to pursue similar work as what had occurred under AATIP, albeit in the unclassified realm, as well as entertainment-related projects and extremely exotic aeronautics programs of questionable merit.

There’s still nothing official to confirm the more outlandish claims of work that AATIP may have been doing on the side, including accounts of having mysterious material from downed objects in storage lockers. But what is clear is that there is still much about the program that we don’t know.

Some would say that this information remains squirreled away out of concern that it would reveal an actual threat to national security, or alternatively, it would be overly embarrassing to disclose. The nature of a number of the reports the program generated would seem to lend evidence to the latter.

