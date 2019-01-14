Ghana's 'Super Soldiers' Wouldn't Win A High School Halloween Costume Contest

Listen, the whole thing is really embarrassing and at the same time, in some ways outright amazing. The idea that it is 2019, yet a spectacle this bad could be accepted as credible, is mesmerizing.

It certainly says something about the man behind these creations, The Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, founder of both the Kantanka Group of Companies and his Pentecostal Church, the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana. A 2016 Jalopnik profile on Katanka and his automotive interests, which is worth reading in full, makes it clear that its unclear why and when he dubbed himself an apostle or started referring to himself as a “doctor.”

Jalopnik’s particular interest in the Kantanka Automobile Company, which Kwadwo Safo Jr. is CEO of, was centered on its claims to sell cars that were both designed for and made in Ghana. Neither of these things turned out to be true.

The cars come from a Chinese manufacturer in knock-down kits that Kantanka simply assembles in the country. Kantanka Automobile’s website incredulously claims to be “Africa’s No. 1 Choice Automaker.”

In addition to the automotive arm, Kantanka Group has a long history of producing similar military “innovations,” including a wooden “attack helicopter” and something that defies description and has features that appear ripped from an airplane and a trailer-mounted anti-aircraft gun. Even the vehicles that look more realistic in their basic design have obviously fake weapons and other “advanced” features.