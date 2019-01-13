From Boosters To Beers: Disused Nike Missile Command Site Being Turned Into Brewery

The facility was originally auctioned off in 2014 by the General Services Administration as part of a set of parcels that make up the Charles E. Kelly Support Facility that was still used by the Army Reserves up until around 2009, although it worked mainly as a storage and office site at the time.

The facility harkens back to a time when many locales in the United States were blanketed with an integrated air defense system supported by alert fighters and throngs of surface-to-air missiles. Those missiles and the infrastructure that supported them was absurdly advanced for their time, but eerily simple by today's standards. Presently, only Washington, D.C. is ringed by radar-guided surface-to-air missiles, a largely unknown reality that you can read more about in this past feature of mine.

So there you have it, another Cold War infrastructure relic that is really a diamond in the rough for the right user. We often hear of sites being sold off that are in remote locations, like missile silos or lighthouses, but this example goes to show you that there are still some gems to be had that are close to relatively urban areas. And what a draw they can be. There are breweries in most larger communities these days, but what brewery can allow prospective patrons to visit a Cold War command bunker atop a vista with breathtaking views?