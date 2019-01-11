USMC's Huge New CH-53K King Stallion Helicopter Has Not So Tiny Problems, Faces More Delays

The U.S. Navy says it's not sure when the U.S. Marine Corps will be able to declare initial operational capability with their new Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters due to technical issues. The CH-53K program already has a long history of delays and these new developments threaten to again push back the Marines’ plans to replace their increasingly old and troublesome CH-53E Super Stallion fleet. Vertical Magazine got the latest status update on the CH-53K program as of January 2019. Bloomberg was the first to report that new problems had emerged in the helicopter’s development in December 2018. The Marine Corps had taken delivery of its first King Stallion in May 2018.

“Discovery of technical issues later than expected and [the] inadequate rate of their closure resulted in a flight test efficiency rate that was less than projected,” Greg Kuntz, a spokesperson for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), which oversees the CH-53K program for the Marine Corps, said in a statement to Vertical. “We are evaluating requirements to the program but have not yet made a formal determination on IOC [initial operational capability] or IOT&E [initial operational test and evaluation] dates.” As of 2014, the Marine Corps had expected to reach initial operational capability with the CH-53K in 2019 and the service still plans to eventually buy a fleet of around 200 King Stallions to replace the older Super Stallions. Though visually similar to the CH-53E, the CH-53K is an all-new helicopter that is larger and significantly more powerful – not to mention more expensive – than its predecessor.

USMC A CH-53K King Stallion.

But the Marines’ official 2018 Aviation Plan only described the initial operational capability date as being “on the five year horizon.” At the same time, the annual report said that Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron Three Six Six (HMH-366) is slated to become the first operational squadron flying the type sometime in the 2020 fiscal year, which runs from October 2019 to September 2020. In the meantime, a detachment within Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One (VMX-1) is operating the first two CH-53Ks that Sikorsky, now part of Lockheed Martin, has delivered so far. This unit is scheduled to receive additional pre-production King Stallions between 2019 and 2020 to support its test and evaluation mission.

USMC A chart outlining the Marine Corps' timeline for transitioning units from the CH-53E to the CH-53K, as of 2018.