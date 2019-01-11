Canadian Troops Pose With Chinook As It Sticks A Pinnacle Landing While On Deployment In Mali

One of the most impressive capabilities of the CH-47 Chinook series is the helicopter’s ability to balance its two rear wheels on the edge of a cliff or some other piece of rugged terrain while still hovering, a maneuver known as a pinnacle landing. This allows chopper to more readily get in and out places where it wouldn’t necessarily be able to land otherwise to pick up or drop off personnel and cargo. A Canadian Chinook crew supporting peacekeeping missions in the northwest African country of Mali recently pulled off the move and managed to hold it long enough for two dozen troops to get a picture in front of the hovering helicopter. The photo op occurred at a small arms training range Canadian forces use situated outside of the northeastern Malian city of Gao on Jan. 2, 2019. Canada’s Task Force Mali deployed to the country in July 2018 and consists of three CH-147F Chinooks, five CH-146 Griffon helicopters, and approximately 250 personnel in total. The unit is there as part of Operation Presence, the country’s mission to support United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, which is better known by its French acronym MINUSMA.

The CH-147Fs have provided an important boost to MINUSMA’s operations since they arrived. In addition to the pinnacle landings, the Chinook family is well known for its ability to operate in high altitude and hot temperature conditions, both of which are present in Mali. The helicopters are also surprisingly fast for their size and payload capacity. Canada’s Chinooks also have significant additional features over Boeing’s standard CH-47F configuration. Most importantly for operations in Mali, the Canadian examples have extended range fuel tanks similar to the ones on the MH-47 types that the U.S. Army’s elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment flies.

Canadian Forces A Canadian CH-147F Chinook, in front, flies with a pair of CH-146 Griffon helicopters in Mali.

The CH-147F also has a sensor turret under the nose with electro-optical and infrared cameras, giving its crew better situational awareness at night and in other low-visibility conditions. The choppers in Mali have 7.62mm C6 machine guns mounted on either side of the forward fuselage and on the rear cargo ramp for self-defense. Task Force Mali’s CH-146s, armed with Miniguns and .50 caliber machine guns, act as armed escorts during missions. In addition, the helicopters in Mali are also sporting Northrop Grumman’s AN/AAQ-24 Nemesis directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) system. This self-protection arrangement consists of two turreted lasers on the Chinook's sponsons on either side of the rear fuselage and multiple warning sensors to cue them. When the system spots an incoming heat-seeking missile, the lasers try to blind and confuse its seeker, throwing it off course.

Canadian Forces A Canadian CH-147F takes off for a mission in Mali. One of the two turrets associated with the AN/AAQ-24 Directional Infrared Countermeasures (DIRCM) system is visible on a mount toward the rear of the sponson on the side of the helicopter's fuselage.

Canada hired Northrop Grumman in 2015 to install these defensive systems on its CH-147Fs, which already had traditional decoy flare launchers. DIRCM systems are becoming increasingly common on helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Since at least 2017, the U.S. Army has been working to add a DIRCM capability to its own CH-47Fs, but suffered some initial setbacks in getting the systems to meet its requirements. However, in 2018, pictures emerged showing that the service's Chinooks were increasingly carrying what appeared to be the AN/AAQ-24 or a variant thereof.

US Army A US Army CH-47F with the AN/AAQ-24 system installed.