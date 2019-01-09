Russia Just Imported More World War II Era T-34 Tanks Than They Will Buy New T-14s This Year

With their 1944 production dates, it is very possible that these tanks saw combat on the Eastern Front during World War II. After delivery to Vietnam, they could have seen further action against South Vietnam and its U.S. allies, or against the Americans and their partners in neighboring Laos. That they’re now back in Russia means they’ve come full circle.

Though it has become the final military operator of the type, Laos reportedly only received its T-34/85s as part of an earlier three-way deal involving the Soviet Union and Vietnam in 1987 . What was then North Vietnam had taken delivery of approximately 300 of these tanks between 1955 and 1960, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI . Still, the Lao People’s Liberation Armed Forces put these World War II-era vehicles into service alongside its only slightly newer T-54/T-55 tanks , which it had obtained in the 1970s.

They’ve also returned home at a time when Russia under Vladimir Putin has been steadily looking to revise and leverage the history of the Soviet Union to tap into nationalist fervor. Post-Soviet Russia has found itself increasingly the target of international criticism and scrutiny since its illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and began actively backing separatist movements opposed to the government in Kiev.

Since then, Russian forces have also supported Syria’s brutal dictator Bashar Al Assad in the civil war in his country and have engaged in a growing array of malicious activities around the world, including meddling in foreign elections and attempting to assassinate defectors and other political opponents, often with success. International condemnation of these acts, along with international sanctions, has only prompted Russia’s increasingly dictatorial President Putin to adopt even more aggressive stances.

Weaponizing history, especially with regards to periods of time that many Russians see as high points in the country’s international standing, has become an important tool for the Kremlin. Though the exact timing appears to have been a coincidence, given that the deal with Laos dates back to 2017, the T-34s did arrive in Russia just as a state-sponsored film centered around a T-34 crew broke box office records in the country for a domestically produced movie.

The film, simply titled T-34, took in more than $10 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend. The movie follows what do not appear to be specifically Jewish Russian soldiers in a concentration camp. It is true that Soviet troops suffered hellish conditions at the hands of the Nazis, but the Soviet Union, and now Russia, have also routinely used that reality as a way to downplay the especially horrific experience of the Jews during the Holocaust.