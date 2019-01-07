A U-2 Spy Plane Just Did The Flyover For The College Football National Championship Game

For us aviation dorks, the flyover before a big game is usually the highlight of the event. But really, who doesn't get chills down their spine when American military aircraft soar overhead after the crescendo of the National Anthem?

The U-2, an aircraft that is just as relevant as ever, is actually a pretty cool flyover choice for the exact reason demonstrated in the video—it can execute seemingly surreal and freakishly loud slow-speed power-climbs! I have seen this demonstrated first hand and it is really quite spectacular as the pilot puts all that lift and the aircraft's powerful General Electric F118 turbofan engine to work. A freakish climb rate and gobs of thunderous racket ensue.

The U-2 didn't have to travel far for the flyover either. Its home at the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale AFB in Northern California is a relatively short hop away. There are few better pilots in the entire world at being at a very specific time and place than U-2 drivers.