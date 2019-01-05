Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week

It was a short week due to New Years, but we still got to some interesting topics. From unidentified submerged objects to interesting cargo flights from Ukraine to Utah , and yes, bunkers—maybe the greatest American bunker of them all . Still, the week was packed with news, especially when it comes to Washington politics and the Pentagon, so we have plenty to talk about.

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can talk about how China totally ripped off Gene Roddenberry for their space agency logo: