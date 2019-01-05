Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Report On This Week
We can talk about New Year's resolutions, unidentified submerged objects, geopolitics, Pentagon mega bunkers, strategy—you know, no big whoop.
It was a short week due to New Years, but we still got to some interesting topics. From unidentified submerged objects to interesting cargo flights from Ukraine to Utah, and yes, bunkers—maybe the greatest American bunker of them all. Still, the week was packed with news, especially when it comes to Washington politics and the Pentagon, so we have plenty to talk about.
Let's chat.
Welcome to Bunker Talk!
This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.
We can talk about how China totally ripped off Gene Roddenberry for their space agency logo:
Or how about the fact that the F-105 had both probe and receptacle refueling capabilities:
China also has its own Mother Of All Bombs now apparently, albeit in a smaller size that can fit in an H-6K bomber's weapons bay:
Then there is the eyebrow-raising news that Trump says he may declare a national emergency in order to reprogram funds from the DoD to build his wall along the southern border with Mexico.
Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's enjoy some pointed debate and have some laughs.
Fire away!
