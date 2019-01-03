Trump Said He Found The Greatest Room He'd Ever Seen Deep In The Pentagon, Here's What He Meant

"When I became President, I had a meeting at the Pentagon with lots of generals. They were like from a movie. Better looking than Tom Cruise and stronger. And I had more generals than I've ever seen, and we were at the bottom of this incredible room. I said 'this is greatest room I've ever seen.' I saw more computer boards than I think that they make today."

The 45th President of this great nation was on quite a roll yesterday during an exchange with the press that was part of a public portion of a cabinet meeting at the White House. There were some very interesting statements to unpack, to say the least, from a disjointed lesson on Russia's failed excursion in Afghanistan to questionable proclamations regarding ex-Defense Secretary James Mattis's tenure in Trump's administration. But one part was especially interesting. Trump described a meeting with a large group of the military's leadership in an 'incredible' technology-packed room at the Pentagon. What he was very likely describing is the seldom talked about and even less photographed National Military Command Center (NMCC).

Considering Donald Trump's penchant for absolutely over-the-top ballrooms and living spaces, calling a bunker buried dozens of feet below the Pentagon "the greatest room I have ever seen" is really something. But it isn't surprising that the NMCC would be highly impressive to Trump or anyone else that has no idea it even exists.

Basically, this facility was designed as a highly secure and command and control complex that serves as the nerve center and brain of the Pentagon, and by default, of the Department of Defense's sprawling National Military Command System (NMCS) as a whole. This is the facility that contains the war rooms that have been notoriously over-hyped by Hollywood over the decades, including the iconic set used in Stanley Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove.

Colombia Pictures The War Room set in Dr. Strangelove.

The NMCC is a product of the early nuclear age. It was built out of the Joint War Room that preceded it during the Kennedy Administration. Till this very day, the facility directly supports the National Command Authority and its ability to rapidly order-up nuclear attacks. As such, the amazing communications capabilities the facility has at its disposal are really its greatest asset. Beyond connecting the National Command Authority during a crisis, the NMCC also issues the Emergency Action Messages (EAMS) that go out to bomber units, nuclear ballistic missile submarines, and ICBM missile silos scattered throughout the central United States, as well as the command and control aircraft that also support these delivery systems and the National Military Command System overall. These EAMs can quickly start or avert the end of the world as we know it. In addition, early warning and command and control nodes scattered around the globe are also linked into the NMCC, allowing it to share a common situational 'picture' with other command centers, and most importantly, with Strategic Command's bunker at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. This makes it possible for fast-moving events, like potential enemy missile attacks, to be reacted to in a coordinated manner even though the principals involved with deciding how to respond may be separated by thousands of miles. As such, its existence serves as a key cornerstone of America's nuclear deterrent. Beyond its Cold War-esque nuclear role, the NMCC also has many other functions. These include monitoring world events in real time and consolidating important and actionable intelligence and conveying that intelligence to commanders in near real-time for potential exploitation or just to provide enhanced situational awareness. This also works hand-in-hand with the facility's crisis management capabilities. The NMCC is primarily where the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs would run the Pentagon during a major emergency that could last for a prolonged period of time. In this sense, it actually has a wartime tactical command and control capability, as well. But really, when we talk about the NMCC, it isn't just one main war room, it is a labyrinth of rooms spread out over a number of levels buried below the Pentagon. A handful of primary areas are known to exist. These include the Current Actions Center (CAC), which provides command and control of ongoing military activities and monitoring of worldwide events in real time. This facility has much in common with today's tactical operations centers and combined air operations centers overseas.

National Archives The CAC circa 1970s and 1980s. Just imagine what it looks like now in the information age!

The Joint Chiefs Of Staff Conference Room is known more commonly by its nickname, "The Tank." This extremely secure vault of a meeting space, basically a moderately decorated Sensitive Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF), is used by the military's top leadership to openly discuss highly classified and sensitive subjects, which can include wartime decisions. No notes are taken in this room and no recordings are made of what is discussed within its four walls. This is literally a safe space for the top rungs of the Pentagon's military leadership to hash out the services' most pressing issues.

Globalsecurity.org The Tank.

The Emergency Conference Room (ECR) is very much a 'war room' as we understand the concept from Hollywood. This is where principals and their aides meet for high-level military discussions and briefings. These can include critical meetings and command and control operations during an ongoing crisis. This auditorium-like room is dominated by a huge conference table with built-in communications terminals and supported by large-scale multi-media projection.

National Archives The ECR in the 1980s.

National Archives ECR in the 1980s.

This room and the CAC are what the President was most likely talking about yesterday. It is customary for Presidents to get tours of these facilities and to get acclimated to them very early on in their first term. They are likely to continue to receive briefings at the NMCC throughout their Presidency, although this is somewhat dependent on their management style.

USN The NMCC has been used to brief Presidents on ongoing operations and military issues for decades. Here Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld walks with President George W. Bush towards the main entrance to the facility in 2003 just before Bush received a regular briefing.

There are many other spaces that make up the NMCC as well. These include smaller secure briefing and operations rooms, including those for each of the services, data and communications centers, and a large-scale intelligence fusion cell. The Cold War-era hotline between Washington D.C. and Moscow is also located in the NMCC.

National Archives Operations Deputy's Conference Room in the NMCC.