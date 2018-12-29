Russia Is Looking Back To The Future To Replace Its Giant An-124 Cargo Aircraft 

"Military transport aviation of Russia is in the sky every day and performs tasks, including abroad. Therefore, the issue of extending aircraft resources and creating new vehicles is so acute. An-124 play a huge role in the country's defense. It is no secret that they performed a large volume of cargo transportation to Syria. In this regard, the question arose of extending the resource of these aircraft. Given the reluctance of Ukraine to cooperate, our design bureau is engaged in the extension of the resource and the maintenance of the technical health of the AN-124 fleet.

Indeed, the question of the re-establishment of the AN-124 was repeatedly raised. We looked at this situation more broadly and came to the conclusion that it was necessary to create a new military transport aircraft. Such a plane, in our opinion, should be the IL-106. We worked on it for a long time. But in the 1990s and 2000s we carried out sluggish work.

Today IL-106 is recorded in our program, and we are starting to create it. The cargo cabin of the IL-106 will be the same dimension as the Ruslan (Condor). On the plane will be installed new engines, new avionics and everything else. The creation of the IL-106 will be a step forward in updating the military transport aviation of Russia.

IL-106 will meet all modern requirements for the aerobatic flight complex, and for the resource, and for the transported goods. Thus, discussions about the need to recreate the AN-124 ended. We are starting to develop the IL-106."