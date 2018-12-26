Here's Our First Look At Sikorsky and Boeing's Defiant Compound Helicopter Prototype

A team consisting of Sikorsky and Boeing has unveiled the prototype of its SB>1 Defiant helicopter. The rotary wing aircraft's public debut is an important development for the two companies, which recently had to push back plans for its first flight yet again. Lockheed Martin, of which Sikorsky is now a part, released pair of pictures of the Defiant, which presently carries the U.S. civil registration code N100FV, along with a brief official statement on Dec. 26, 2018. The SB>1 is set to go head-to-head with Bell Helicopter's V-280 Valor tilt-rotor, which you can read about in more detail here, as part of the U.S. Army's Joint Multi-Role (JMR) technology demonstration program. This project, in turn, will help inform the requirements for "medium" segment of the larger Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program, which is seeking replacements for its UH-60 Black Hawk transport helicopters and AH-64 Apache gunships.

The Defiant is an advanced compound helicopter, which combines rigid, coaxial rotors with a pusher propeller at the rear. This configuration offers increased speed and greater maneuverability over traditional helicopters, with an expected top speed that is more than 100 miles per hour faster than a Black Hawk. The Sikorsky-Boeing team also says the SB>1 will have improved stability while hovering and be quieter than existing types. The new helicopter draws heavily from previous work at Sikorsky on the X2 and S-97 Raider designs. The X2, a technology demonstrator that the Connecticut-headquartered firm first revealed in 2008, helped prove many of the features present in the SB>1, including the active vibration control that reduces the noise inside the aircraft during flight.

Sikorsky-Boeing Team A look at the rear of the SB>1 Defiant prototype.

The company also hopes that the S-97, a private venture that has been flying since 2015, or a derivative thereof, could be a contender for the "light" component of the FVL program, which is focused on developing an armed scout rotorcraft akin to the now-retired OH-58D Kiowa Warrior. A Raider-based design might also fulfill the requirements for other emerging programs, such as the Army's proposed pilot-optional Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Competitive Prototype (FARA CP). Other services have expressed an interest in the results of the FVL program, as well. Boeing, which is separately working on a compound helicopter conversion kit for the AH-64, brings its own extensive experience with advanced rotorcraft to the partnership. The two companies also previously worked together on the abortive RAH-66A Comanche stealth helicopter program, which the Army canceled in the early 2000s after major cost-overruns. The SB>1 name itself is meant to reflect that the partnership is greater than the sum of its individual parts.

Lockheed Martin A graphic showing the lineage of the SB>1 Defiant and plans for future variants.