Trump Is Finally Winging His Way To The Middle East To Visit The Troops (Updated)

After nearly two years as Commander In Chief, President Donald Trump appears to be finally flying overseas—likely to the Middle East—to visit American troops deployed abroad, and possibly in a war zone. On Christmas Eve, I predicted would occur, as seen in the tweet below.

Trump has received a stream of seemingly never-ending criticism for talking up his love of the military, but even with all the resources at his disposal, not visiting troops deployed abroad during the holidays, and especially not in an area where a major conflict is ongoing. This peculiar situation has been attributed to a number of reasons, including straight up fear and the advice of those in his cabinet. Whatever reason, the situation hasn't been flattering. It directly contradicts his often obtuse claims about his own bravery and invites critics to remind everyone that he dodged service in Vietnam due to phony bone spurs. In fact, this Christmas, he didn't even visit military personnel here in the United States or locally around Washington, D.C. This is the first time this has occurred since 2002, but now that appears to be in the works of being remedied.

Our plane tracker friend @Civmilair have been keeping a very close eye on the movements of the flying limousines that belong to the USAF's 89th Air Wing at Andrews AFB, located outside of Washington, D.C., over the holidays. The unit flies a mix of C-20, C-37, C-40, C-32, and VC-25 aircraft that are largely tasked with flying around Federal Government elites and top military leaders. But most notably, they support the White House Military Office and move around the First and Second families and top cabinet officials. So, it was quite odd when a C-32A, most often used in the role as Air Force Two or Air Force One, launched at around 10pm on Christmas Eve and headed over the Atlantic, eventually making its customary fuel stop in Germany. Then a C-17, callsign REACH 358, started making its way across the Atlantic from Andrews AFB in the wee hours of December 26th. The hex code used by the aircraft's transponder—which are commonly assigned to aircraft themselves—hasn't been seen before. This appears to have been a cover for VC-25A 92-9000—one of the two modified 747s that serve as commonly as Air Force One. Further confirmation came that this was indeed Air Force One as plane spotters in the United Kingdom looked up at REACH 358 and saw a VC-25 barreling through the skies above.