Behold These Gorgeous Shots Of An E-2D Hawkeye Testing Its New Refueling Capability With A KC-10

"The Hawkeye is a very uncomfortable airplane.

The three Naval Flight Officers (NFO) in the back sit sideways for four-plus hours in a dark tube, on a de-armed ejection seat, with the nose of the airplane slanted 12 degrees nose-up. The vibration of the then four monstrous (now eight) propeller blades was loud and exhausting.

The air conditioning never worked well, either. Thus, the guy furthest aft always froze his ass off while the NFO closest to the radar boxes burned up.

There were five radios with constant chatter, 20 or more airplanes to control, and radar systems that required constant attention, and so on.

It was busy.

I was always thankful that the airplane didn’t have in-flight refueling capability. The torture was limited to five hours. A single flight was tiring. Two in the same day was exhausting!"