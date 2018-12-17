France's Elite GIGN Counter Terror Unit Still Has A Cult-Like Affinity For The Revolver

After 14 months of training, each, the day before receiving his patent, passes a final test: a shot at one of his comrades.

It is a 15m shot to the revolver, weapon used for instruction, on a clay pigeon, fixed on the bulletproof vest of the "target."

This shot takes on a particular symbolism, beyond the technical gesture, mastered at the end of formation. He illustrates trust in itself: "I have received training that makes me confident, sure to reach my target without a doubt. I will not fail. "

Mutual trust: "He trusts me, he will not move, for fear or bad reflex, the second I fire."

Mutual trust always: "I trust the one who is aiming at me. Trained like me, he will not miss his target."

Finally, my former, already patented, with whom I will leave on a mission from tomorrow can now grant me their confidence.