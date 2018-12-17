Behold Arguably The Most Spectacular Photo Of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft Ever

When I was last down at Edwards AFB, I also spent some time at what is now known as Armstrong Flight Research Center. Before the name change in 2014, it had been famously titled the Dryden Flight Research Center. During my time with the awesome public affairs team there, a photo on the wall grabbed my attention. It was an incredible image of one of NASA's two Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) with the Orbiter Endeavor mated to its back as it flew over a gorgeous desert landscape. But what made the shot so amazing was how the perspective was from directly above, looking down.

I was told that the photo, taken in December of 2008 as Endeavor made its voyage back to Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was one of the most beloved in at the installation and that it was shot by one of NASA's most acclaimed photographers, Carla Thomas. If I remember correctly, the photo was planned ahead of time and executed perfectly from the back seat of Armstrong's F/A-18B. The aircraft had rolled inverted—or near inverted—to capture the unique angle of the loaded-up SCA.

NASA photo by Carla Thomas

Remembering this amazing shot, I posted the photo on Twitter last night and it received such an amazing outpouring of love that I had to do a story on it and especially on the SCA and its own awesome but relatively humble history.

The Space Shuttle has such a colorful history, one full of obscure but fascinating facts, but the program wouldn't have been possible without the Shuttle Carrier Aircraft that called Dryden/Armstrong home throughout their second-shots at life working for NASA. Both of the SCAs, NASA #905 and NASA #911, were Boeing 747-100 series jumbo jets and acquired second hand and deeply modified to be able to lift the orbiters aloft. #905 was bought from American Airlines in 1974 and was first used by NASA for wake turbulence testing before being selected for the Shuttle program. #911 was bought from Japan Airlines in 1989.

NASA photo by Ruby Calzada Both SCAs together at Dryden in 1995.

Originally the Shuttle Program eyed Lockheed's C-5 Galaxy as the best candidate for the SCA, one of the C-5's many imagined potential roles—but the 747 was deemed a better fit due to its low-wing layout and its tail configuration, among other factors. As part of the conversion process, both 747s were stripped of almost all their interior airliner accouterments, including insulation and inner fuselage paneling, to save weight. Just a handful of first-class seats located in the aircraft's nose section were left to ferry a limited number of NASA employees on cross-country missions.

NASA Photo by Carla Thomas #905 and #911 over the Mojave Desert near Edwards AFN.

The SCA's fuselages were strengthened and a strut system was installed to accommodate lugging a 170,000-pound Orbiter on the spine of the aircraft. The SCA's cockpit avionics were also enhanced as were the aircraft's JT9D turbofan engines. Vertical stabilizers were installed on the horizontal tail sections to overcome directional stability lost by the orbiter blocking a good portion of the 747's substantial vertical tail. A ballast system was also implemented to keep the aircraft's center of gravity within operating limits when the Orbiter was not attached. The addition of an external orbiter resulted in the otherwise totally stripped 747's spritely performance turning into the exact opposite. An aircraft that had intercontinental range by design now had to stop multiple times to refuel just to make it between Edwards AFB in California to Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The SCA could only fly about 1,000 nautical miles with the orbiter attached as opposed to 5,500 without it.

U.S. Air Force photo/Jet Fabara The last flight of the SCA with an orbiter mated to its back. On September 21st, 2012 #905 would go on a 4.5-hour tour of California before landing at LAX, resulting in some of the best aviation photos of all time.