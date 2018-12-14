Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

Another week is in the bag here at TWZ and it was an eventful one at that. We chased the ongoing mystery of large chaff clouds showing up on radar around the United States, gave everyone an inside look at Northrop Grumman's optionally manned Firebird surveillance plane, and finally published our gift buying guide for the would-be Pentagon planner in your life. But we also have been hung up on some huge features that are just about done. As a result, there's plenty of stories we couldn't get to and plenty to discuss, so let's get after it!

It's time for Bunker Talk!

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.