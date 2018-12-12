A Military Aircraft Has Gone Down Off Oahu, Hawaii (Updated)

Details are few in number, but what we know is that there is a search and rescue operation underway off Oahu after a military aircraft supposedly crashed into waters near the island. The operation has resulted in a complete halt of all departing flights out of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, which would indicate the aircraft crashed close to the airfield.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is co-located with Hickam Air Force Base, which is a major hub for military aircraft movements in the Pacific. It's also home to the 15th Wing which includes a variety of aircraft including F-22As, C-17s, KC-135s, C-40s, and C-37s.

There has been an unpublicized large air warfare exercise going on over the waters off Hawaii in recent days. Air National Guard F-15s from Oregon and F/A-18s from Navy test squadrons VX-9 and VX-31 are supposedly taking part in the drills. A major missile defense test also just occurred off Hawaii, which included the usual Missile Defense Agency Gulfstream jets and other airborne assets that help document the test and clear the range area of aircraft and vessels. It's not clear at this time if these events have any relation to the mishap in question.

This also comes as The War Zone has been told by two sources that a separate aviation accident occurred on Wake Island very recently. We have tried to get a confirmation of this event from U.S. Pacific Command, but have not gotten a response as of yet.

We will keep this post updated as more information comes available.

UPDATE: 5:42pm PST—

The aircraft involved was a Mk58 Hawker Hunter from the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company (ATAC). The pilot is reported to have survived, thankfully, but is in serious condition.