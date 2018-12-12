The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For The Aviation Or Military Geek In Your Life

It's hard to believe that we are just a couple weeks away from granting a fat jolly man with magical flying reindeer access to our homes—the year went by like a Blackbird over Baghdad. I know it's tough to shop for that special someone in your life that is obsessed with military technology and history or aviation, but you are in luck. My annual gift guide is here with a ton of options, from stocking stuffers to tree-tippers, that will only end in huge grins and big hugs once the wrapping paper starts flying.

Support your local defense writer's guild of two and grab a hoodie or a tee. You better believe I will be living in the smoke colored The War Zone hoodie from now to eternity.

After years of readers asking and having to futilely attempted to explain why it just can't happen, we finally have merchandise! Yes, you read that right, The War Zone has apparel. The dream has finally materialized! We are starting out with the basics, but if this goes well, we will be able to offer more cool products in the future.

This isn't just a collection of what's hot or what looks interesting, I either have hands-on experience with these products or they are recommended from a highly trusted source. So rest assured, they get my highest seal of approval. With that said, let's launch Santa's sleigh!

Jim Goodall's amazing series on American super weapons is my top pick for books this year. Jim is known for getting special access to hard to access pictures and information, allowing him to convey a weapon system's unique abilities and quarks like nobody else. Recently, he has put out three absolutely stunning pictorial books about America's most fascinating and shadowy weapons—the B-2 Spirit, the SR-71 Blackbird, and the Los Angeles class nuclear fast attack submarine.

Here is the link to our apparel web store , and thank you for shopping! Oh, and post a pic of you sporting your new TWZ gear when you get it, ok!

The photos and captions work to tell the story of the machine and its intended role. Beyond that, the books' format is somewhat hard to describe and they interface with the reader like on a much deeper level than a coffee table book, but are visual driven. So they are something of a hybrid and that is what makes them so great.

Each book is collector quality in feel and finish and is stuffed with a seemingly endless stream of amazing pictures, many of which I have never seen before, that provide granular yet fascinating detail on each weapon system.

Buying all three will cost you a cool Benjamin. That's a bargain for what you get and the presentation quality of each book. Together they make a really nice set, but if you were to just choose one, I think The US Navy’s Fast Attack Submarines, Vol.1: Los Angeles Class 688 would be my pick. It offers a very detailed, if not unprecedented, look at the legendary class of nuclear fast attack submarines and it many ways it will surprise you. I actually felt claustrophobic just reading through it!

​ ​​​



My second choice, and it was a very close call, would be Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird: The Illustrated History of America's Legendary Mach 3 Spy Plane. What a read this is. It is loaded with historical photos and details, so many of which were entirely new to me. If you have a thing for the Skunk Works or for Blackbirds, maybe skip the subs and go for this awesome addition to your bookshelf.

​ ​​​



Last, but certainly not least is A Pictorial History of the B-2A Spirit Stealth Bomber. The book takes you into the guts of the B-2 and the elaborate infrastructure that supports the fleet of just 20 aircraft. The production floor shots alone are worth the price of admission and there are all types of little details about the B-2 and its teething issues that will surely surprise.

​ ​​​



Once again, this trio really works well as a set, but there's nothing wrong with buying a la carte too.

Decision At Sea

Another book I recommend for anyone interested in military history is Craig L. Symonds' Decision At Sea. This is a brilliant read that thoroughly explains moment by moment five key naval battles that shaped American history. The book basically spans 175 years, starting at the Battle of Lake Erie and ending with Operation Praying Mantis. This structure highlights the change in American naval tactics and technology over time, but in other ways, it also illustrates how the many of the basic tenets of naval warfare haven't changed all that much.

It is a heart-pounding evolutionary tale that narrates the small picture while also putting these five decisive naval battles in a much larger perspective via pointed analysis. I also liked it because you don't have to blast right through it. Instead, you can pick it up after a few days and continue as if you just got up to grab a glass of water. It's also fairly accessible to the novice reader while still adding new details and thoughtful analysis to battles that have been described many times before to some of us.

Topgun Days

Top Gun 2 is deep in production and the hype couldn't be any more potent (or pungent depending on your perspective). The thing is, you can't fully understand Top Gun the movie or Topgun the prestigious fighter pilot schoolhouse it's based on without reading Topgun Instructor Dave "Bio" Baranek's absolutely awesome biographical account of his real-world experiences at the Navy Fighter Weapons School and of supporting the production of the film back in the mid-1980s.

You can read my full review of the book here which includes a great passage from it, but I can't think of a better time to dive into this wonderful book written by a good friend of The War Zone than now, as we run up to the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

For the kids

If you know someone with infants or toddlers, or with a new child on the way, and who is either in the U.S. military or has an interest therein, we'd recommend checking out the My First Counting Book series written by Cindy Entin and illustrated by Craig Boldman. These are thick-paged “board books,” so little kids can't accidentally tear them apart, and promote learning to count from one to 10 with little military facts.

Joe's daughter got the U.S. Air Force-themed one as gift, but there are others featuring the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and even police and firefighters. They're meant for children who can't themselves read yet, but that's not to say you won't learn something yourself, like select cadets at the Air Force Academy have the honor of training falcons – the school's mascot – each year.

If you know a small child that likes “reading” or being read to, these books offer a break from yet another reading of Mother Goose or Dr. Seuss.

​ ​​​



​ ​​​



Get your scan on

Watching air traffic at your local airport or airbase can be made far more enjoyable and efficient with the help of a good scanner. Once programmed with the various frequencies, your situational awareness will be elevated dramatically and everything will be so much more interesting. If there are emergencies or special traffic of any kind inbound, you will know about it.

My friend and commercial pilot extraordinaire, @thenewarea51, a man who knows radios better than anyone I know, was the first guy I thought of when I needed the bottom line on the best handheld and affordable scanner for your buck. His response was quick and certain, the Uniden Bearcat BC125AT.