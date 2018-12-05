Marine F/A-18 And KC-130 Collide During Refueling Sending Both Into Waters Off Japan (Updated)

Details remain extremely limited at this time, but what we know is that a two-seat F/A-18D collided with a KC-130, supposedly during a refueling operation off the coast of Japan. Both aircraft crashed into the sea. A large search and rescue operation is now underway. Supposedly two were onboard the Hornet, which would make it a Marine F/A-18D, and five were onboard the KC-130. Both had launched out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and the mishap occurred at around 2:00am local time.

USMC USMC ATARS equipped F/A-18D refueling from a KC-130.

We have no idea what happened, but aerial refuel is a very challenging task, especially at night.