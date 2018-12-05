Locomotive "4141" Painted Like Air Force One Will Carry George Bush To His Final Resting Place

The unveiling ceremony is a fitting prelude to the grand opening of "Trains: Tracks of the Iron Horse," on Nov. 7, 2005, at the Bush Library. The much-anticipated exhibit covers the rich technological, social and economic history of the railroad industry.

"When we set out to design the Bush Library and Museum, I did not want it to be about just one person – rather, we wanted to touch a broader cross-section of American life, encompassing an eventful period of our history," President Bush said. "The 'Tracks of the Iron Horse' and the unveiling of UP 4141 is the latest example of our commitment to attracting the most unique, educational, and entertaining exhibits we can – and I am deeply grateful to Dick Davidson and Union Pacific for their friendship and support. If we had the UP 4141 back when I was still in Office, I might have left Air Force One behind more often!"

UP 4141 marks only the sixth time that Union Pacific has painted a locomotive in colors other than the traditional UP "Armour Yellow" paint. The design team carefully studied photos of President Bush's Air Force One, with the goal of recreating the scheme for UP 4141. Elements from Air Force One's wings and tail, including an American flag, were placed on No. 4141's rear panel, with the sweeping lines of forward motion representing progress.

"The railroads have played a tremendous role in the growth of Texas and across our great country, and we're thrilled that President Bush has chosen to showcase this wonderful history for the thousands of visitors to the Bush Library and Museum," said Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Dick Davidson. "Union Pacific felt this was such a historic and important exhibit that creating UP 4141 was an appropriate way to recognize President Bush and his life-long service to our country."