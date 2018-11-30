Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Didn't Report On This Week

We can talk about SR-71 missions, flawed frigates, geopolitics, the tense Azov Sea, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
FAS.org
Joe has held down the fort while I was away tending to some very exciting business, but we should be getting back to our normally scheduled programming now. So with a bit of reduction in coverage this week, and if the recent comments section is any indication, we have a lot to talk about. 

It's time for Bunker Talk!

This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't get to. In other words, literally an off-topic thread.

We can chat about the fact that a swarm of dicks took down a bomber squadron CO:

Or what about this terrifying video of one ferocious sea:

This premature bit of pomp and circumstance is a fairly awesome fail:

Even with all the crap bolted onto her deckhouse, USS Zumwalt still looks like it a movie prop from a high-budget futuristic military thriller:

Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's get after it. 

Welcome to Bunker Talk!

