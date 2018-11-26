Navy's Trash Is NASA's Treasure As Surplus F/A-18Bs Begin Arriving At Armstrong Flight Test Center

NASA doesn't appear to have decided whether it will use the jets to replace the planes it already has or add them to its existing fleet. If the organization did decide to expand its capacity, this could allow it perform more research missions in total. With additional aircraft, there would be more alternate jets available in case another one is not available for a scheduled flight due to a maintenance issue or other problem, as well.

NASA could also take on more of the Navy's F/A-18A/Bs as parts sources or for static research purposes. There are a number of non-flyable Hornet airframes at Armstrong already.

Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that the F/A-18Bs NASA is getting now will actually find their way into regular service or will be airworthy enough to support its various mission requirements. At present, officials at Armstrong plan to conduct a fly-off of sorts between the first two jets and pick the best performing one to add to the active fleet as soon as possible. After taking delivery of the third aircraft in 2019, NASA then expects to make a separate decision about whether or not to fully accept one or both of the remaining jets into service, as well.