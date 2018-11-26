Ukraine Moves Toward Martial Law As Russia Refuses To Free Sailors And Ships Seized In Skirmish

A day after a serious skirmish between Ukranian and Russian forces in the Kerch Strait, which separates the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea, left multiple Ukranian boats and their crews, including injured sailors, detained in Russian-controlled Crimea, both countries are on high alert as the international community takes stock of the situation. Ukraine is on the verge of Martial Law while American intelligence gathering aircraft and drones have been flying missions in the region and pictures have emerged showing the Ukranian boats Russia seized during the incident sitting in the Russian-controlled port of Kerch. On Nov. 26, 2018, Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko signed a Martial Law decree, which would go into effect on Nov. 28, 2018. At the time of writing, Ukraine's legislators in the country's parliament, the Rada, were still debating whether to formally sanction the measure. Poroshenko had also gone on national television to make a public appeal, claiming, without providing evidence to the public, that his intelligence services had warned him that Russia was preparing a ground offensive against the country. Russia and Ukraine both accuse the other of provoking the incident in the Kerch Strait.

If the Rada signs off on the Martial Law measure, Ukraine's Border Guards will be empowered to increase their presence along the border with Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea. The country's intelligence agency, known by the acronym SBU, will step up counter-intelligence efforts, including those focused on disrupting hostile information operations and cyber attacks, both of which Russia has used to effect against Ukraine in the past. The Ukranian Ministry of the Interior would also deploy additional personnel to provide physical security at critical sites.

Under Ukranian Law, a declaration of Martial Law could also give state security forces broad sweeping authority to restrict freedom of movement and assembly, implement curfews, and censor media outlets. So far, though, there are no clear indications that Poroshenko plans to implement any of those provisions. However, the 12th provision of his official decree was sealed and not published publicly. Poroshenko had originally called for 60 days of Martial Law, but has reportedly agreed to limit this to 30 days in exchange for parliamentary approval. With that truncated schedule, Ukraine would, barring an extension of the plan, return to normal law and order by the end of 2018. In the meantime, commercial transit through the Kerch Strait has resumed. Russia, however, is at present refusing to return the Ukranian boats and their crews. Photos have appeared online showing Ukraine's two patrol boats, which the press has often referred to as "artillery boats," along with the tug that was accompanying them, in Kerch Port.

Russia's top human rights official, Tatyana Moskalkova, said that Russian forces had detained a total of 24 Ukranian sailors and that three were injured and recovering in hospital. The location or locations where the Kremlin was holding the other individuals and under what conditions remained unclear. At present, neither President Donald Trump nor Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has issued a formal statement regarding the skirmish. Other European countries, including NATO allies Canada, Poland, and the United Kingdom, have all issued strong rebukes toward Russia, blaming it for the altercation.

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, had already Tweeted out a less official condemnation of Russian actions. "Russia seizes ships and crew and then accuses Ukraine of provocation???" he wrote as the skirmish was unfolding. Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual G20 meeting, which will begin on Nov. 30, 2018, in Argentina. Russian state media has already accused the unspecified entities within the U.S. and Ukranian government, without evidence, of trying to scuttle those talks by deliberately touching off the maritime brawl in the Kerch Strait.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley offered the first real official condemnation of Russia's actions, which she described as those of an "outlaw," during an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Nov. 26, 2018. Russia had initially sought to set the agenda framed around what Deputy Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy described as a violation of Russia's borders as part of a broader international conspiracy against the Kremlin. He offered no evidence to substantiate those claims. "This is no way for a law-abiding civilized nation to act. Impeding Ukraine’s lawful transit through the Kerch Strait is a violation under international law," Haley said later. "It is an arrogant act that the international community must condemn and will never accept." "We have seen this game before. Russia wants to consolidate its illegal annexation of Crimea and annex the Sea of Azov," U.K. Ambassador to the U.N. said during the meeting. "Russia seems to hope that the international community will simply acquiesce and accept this new reality. We will not" NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also extended the alliance's full support to Ukraine, which is not a member of the bloc, on Nov. 26, 2018. "We are constantly assessing what more we can do," he said. Per CNN's Barbara Starr, U.S. officials say that the U.S. Air Force and Navy will be conducting increased intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions in and around the Black Sea, Sea of Azov, and the Crimean Peninsula to gather more information about the situation. On Nov. 26, 2018, plane spotters using online flight tracking software had already seen an Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint signals intelligence aircraft flying in the Black Sea and an RQ-4B Global Hawk drone performing a mission over Ukraine proper.