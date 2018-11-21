Turkey Day Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About The Stories We Haven't Reported On (Yet) This Week

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, a much needed time for family, friends, and copious amounts of food. But the conversation here at The War Zone doesn't have to end over the holiday, so it's time for a special turkey day edition of Bunker Talk!

We can shmooze about this incredible command photo:

Or what about this Bo105 making an insane rescue:

Then there is this impressive video of a C-17 landing on Yakima Training Center's remodeled Selah Airstrip, dumping out a HIMARS launcher, and then taking back to the skies after a volley of fire is unleashed:

We can even talk about the banner photo at the top of this article, it is of a fascinating bunker indeed!

Finally, how much Turkey would you have to be bribed with to be a passenger on this thing!: