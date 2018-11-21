Turkey Day Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About The Stories We Haven't Reported On (Yet) This Week

We can talk about aggressor paint jobs, stuffing recipes, geopolitics, Thunderbird stranglers, strategy—you know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
dsc00068
Guy Raz—NPR
Thanksgiving is almost upon us, a much needed time for family, friends, and copious amounts of food. But the conversation here at The War Zone doesn't have to end over the holiday, so it's time for a special turkey day edition of Bunker Talk!

We can shmooze about this incredible command photo:

Or what about this Bo105 making an insane rescue:

Then there is this impressive video of a C-17 landing on Yakima Training Center's remodeled Selah Airstrip, dumping out a HIMARS launcher, and then taking back to the skies after a volley of fire is unleashed:

We can even talk about the banner photo at the top of this article, it is of a fascinating bunker indeed!

Finally, how much Turkey would you have to be bribed with to be a passenger on this thing!:

Once again, this is an entirely open exercise, so let's get after it before the tryptophan settles in.

Welcome to Bunker Talk!

