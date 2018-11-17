Did This A400M Just Upstage The Marines By Tracing A Giant 'Dick In A Box' In The Sky?

The big military transport has flown a very peculiar flight path that looks a lot like Justin Timberlake and Andy Samberg's greatest gift of all.

By Tyler Rogoway
Flightradar24 via @Airspottersorg
Just when you thought we had reached the peak of flying phallic expression, an A400M transport flying out of Seville, Spain went ahead and traced what appears to be a massive 'dick in a box' over the Gulf of Cadiz. The peculiar route was first pointed out by @Airspottersorg in the tweet posted below.

Keep in mind that the generous junk is only viewed by checking out the aircraft's route on flight tracking software, but this didn't keep a pair of Marine Aviator's from getting grounded for a similar prank executed high above The Salton Sea in Southern California late last October. Of course, a Navy EA-18G Growler crew drew a huge windborne wang with their contrail in what has become a notorious pop-culture phenomenon in November of 2017. That event really springboarded the public's interest in sky penises and the military's willingness to discipline aircrews that perpetuate them.

Although we can't know for certain, but this flight is very likely a test flight as Seville is where assembly of A400Ms take place. So maybe testers got into the Christmas spirit a bit early and decided to pay tribute to Andy Samberg and Justin Timberlake's greatest gift of all. 

There's always the possibility that this is just some crazy fluke, but I think it's pretty safe to say that the chances of this being a coincidence are very low.

We will keep you informed if this propeller-made penis turns into another mini-scandal like the rest. Then again, maybe they take things like this a bit lighter in Spain. 

Time can only tell. 

Airbus

An Airbus A400M Atlas undergoing final assembly in Seville. 

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

