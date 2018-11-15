Russian Cruiser Fires Odd Torpedo Tube-Launched Anti-Sub Missile During Arctic Exercise 

The Navy retired SUBROC in 1989. That same year, it stopped deploying ships with nuclear-armed ASROCs and began using the version carrying a conventional lightweight torpedo only. In the 1990s, the service began replacing the RUR-5s with RUM-139 Vertical Launch ASROC, or VL-ASROC, which fits inside standard Mk 41 Vertical Launch System cells.

Though the RPK-6 is odd, it’s really not surprising that Russia still has the weapon in service. It offers a stand-off, fire-and-forget anti-submarine weapon to virtually any ship with 533mm torpedo tubes. This, in turn, offers a major boost in firepower for even small ships without the need to find the space and power necessary to add in complicated vertical launch systems or even bolt-on deck-mounted missile launchers.

There’s also a derivative, the RU-100, also known as the SS-N-16A, which carries a conventional explosive warhead and functions in much the same way as an anti-ship cruise missile. We don't know for sure, but it is likely that this missile has a radar seeker to detect and lock on to its target in the final stages of flight. This adds even more flexibility to the standard 533mm torpedo tubes found on various Russian ships.

The SS-N-16 family is also related to the submarine-launched 91RE1 anti-submarine missile, a member of the Kalibr cruise missile family, which uses a similar booster rocket and carries a lightweight torpedo instead. There is a vertical launch derivative of that missile, the 91RTE2, that is more analogous to the American RUM-139, as well.